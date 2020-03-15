The global Fog Computing Market was valued at USD 22.19 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 753.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.4% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Fog Computing?

Fog computing, also referred as fog networking, is defined as a decentralized computing infrastructure that is used to enhance the efficiency and data computing capabilities for cloud computing. It is capable of decentralizing the computing resources required for processing in the most efficient manner. Fog computing applications includes smart city, smart grid, smart buildings, software- defined networks and vehicle networks. Rising adoption of smart devices have fuelled the growth of fog computing market.

Global Fog Computing Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Bandwidth restrictions of existing IoT infrastructure reducing the analysis of growing big data, real-time operations and rising data security by fog computing and requirement for analytics at the network’s edge have been driving the global fog computing market. On the other hand, lacking uniform governance standards and lacking fog computing technology skills might hamper the overall market at a global.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Fog Computing Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Fog Computing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Fog Computing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Intel Corporation, GE Digital LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., Schneider Electric Software’ LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Prismtech Corporation, and Dell Inc.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Fog Computing Market Segmentation, by Type

• Hardware

• Software

o Fog Computing Platform

o Customized Application Software

Global Fog Computing Market Segmentation, by Application

• Building & Home Automation

• Smart Energy

• Connected Health

• Security & Emergencies

• Smart Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others

Global Fog Computing Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

