Global Foam Tape Market Insights, Market Demand, Substantial Growth, Rising Preferences and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Foam Tape Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Foam tapes are used for sound dampening, insulating, gasketing, cushioning/padding, and sealing and are designed to enhance the appearance and improve the overall performance of your product design.

The foam tape market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of volume during the forecast period. The rising demand for foam tapes from the automotive, building & construction, paper & printing, and electrical & electronics industries from the countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is expected to drive the foam tape market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for foam tapes in the region.

Global Foam Tape market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Foam Tape.

This report researches the worldwide Foam Tape market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Foam Tape breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

Nitto Denko

Tesa

Lintec

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa Group

Lohmann

3F

Halco

Saint Gobin

YGZC GROUP

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Foam Tape Breakdown Data by Type

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Technology

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot-melt-based

By Foam Type

PE

PU

Acrylic

Others

Foam Tape Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Others

Foam Tape Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Foam Tape Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Foam Tape Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foam Tape Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Foam Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Rubber

1.4.4 Silicone

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foam Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Paper & Printing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Foam Tape Production

2.1.1 Global Foam Tape Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Foam Tape Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Foam Tape Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Foam Tape Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Foam Tape Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Foam Tape Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Foam Tape Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Foam Tape Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Foam Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Foam Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Foam Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Foam Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Foam Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

