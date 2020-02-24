Global Foam Insulation Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global foam insulation Market is accounted to reach USD 27,561.17 million by 2024 from USD 17,230.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing research and development, greenhouse gas emissions, growth in end-use industry, increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment. On the other hand, high cost of foams may hinder the growth of the market

The key market players for Global foam insulation Market are listed below;

BASF SE .

SAINT-GOBAIN

The Dow Chemical Company

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kingspan Group Plc

Lapolla Industries, Inc.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Recticel Group

Armacell International SA

Johns Manville

Demilec USA, Inc.

Icynene

The market is further segmented into;

product type

end-user

Geography

The global foam insulation market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and geography. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

On the basis of product type, the global foam insulation market is segmented into polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, polyisocyanurate foam, polyolefin foam, elastomeric foam and phenolic foam. Global foam insulation market is dominated by polystyrene foam with 42.3% market share in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period.

The global foam insulation market is segmented based on end user into four notable segments; building & construction, transportation, consumer appliances and others. The building & construction market segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, the Global foam insulation Materials market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global foam insulation market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

