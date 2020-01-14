Global Fluorosurfactant Market – Segmented by Application, Technology, Type, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

Fluorosurfactant Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Fluorosurfactant Market Market.
About Fluorosurfactant Market Industry
Fluorosurfactant are synthetic organofluorine chemical compounds that have multiple fluorine atoms. They can be polyfluorinated or fluorocarbon-based. As surfactants, they are more effective at lowering the surface tension of water than comparable hydrocarbon surfactants. Fluorosurfactants can lower the surface tension of water down to a value half of what is attainable by using hydrocarbon surfactants. This ability is due to the lipophobic nature of fluorocarbons, as fluorosurfactants tend to concentrate at the liquid-air interface. They are not as susceptible to the London dispersion force, a factor contributing to lipophilicity, because the electronegativity of fluorine reduces the polarizability of the surfactants’ fluorinated molecular surface. Therefore, the attractive interactions resulting from the “”fleeting dipoles”” are reduced, in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants. Fluorosurfactants are more stable and fit for harsh conditions than hydrocarbon surfactants because of the stability of the carbon–fluorine bond. Likewise, perfluorinated surfactants persist in the environment for that reason.
The global Fluorosurfactant market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Amphoteric
Nonionic
Anionic
Cationic
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Paints & Coatings
Industrial Cleaners
Firefighting
Oilfield & Mining
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
DuPont
The 3M Company
Advanced Polymer
DIC Corporation
ICI
ChemGuard
AGC Seimi Chemical Co
Merck KGaA
Pilot Chemical
OMNOVA Solutions
Dynax Corporation
Maflon
Innovative Chemical Technologies
Daikin
Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical
Yumu Chemical
Regions Covered in Fluorosurfactant Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
