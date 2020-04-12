In this report, the Global Fluororubber Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fluororubber Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fluororubber (fluoroelastomer) is a kind of synthetic polymer elastomer with fluorine atom attached to main chain or side chain’s carbon atom.
The fluororubber industry is relatively concentrated. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Ordinary fluororubber products on the market do not sell well, and fluororubber’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the fluororubber industry, and low-end product has excess capacity while high-end product is in short supply.
The global production of FKM increases from 21050 MT in 2010 to 26909 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.04%. While the growth rate of FSR is higher than FKM. The production of FFKM fell in 2012 owing to the economic crisis.
For FKM and FFKM, Dupont is the world leader, which holds 21.46% and 53.77% production market share respectively in 2015. For FSR, Dow Corning is the world leader and Dupont is the second biggest manufacturer.
The global Fluororubber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fluororubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluororubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DUPONT
Daikin
3M (Dyneon)
Solvay
AGC
Shin-Etsu
Dow Corning
Momentive
Wacker
Daikin (China)
Dongyue
Sichuan Chenguang
3F
Zhejiang Juhua
Meilan Group
Sanhuan
NEWERA
Guanheng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
FKM
FSR
FFKM
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Aerospace & Military
Petroleum & Chemical
Others
