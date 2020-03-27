Global Fluoropolymers Professional Analysis 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fluoropolymer is a fluorocarbon-based polymer with multiple strong carbon-fluorine bonds. It is known for its inertness to most chemicals, resistance to high temperatures.
In the past several years, the global fluoropolymers market is relatively stable with CAGR of 8.17% from 2011 to 2015. In 2015, the global actual consumption amount of fluoropolymers was around 363720 MT.
Fluoropolymers can be used in various fields, like automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, chemical processing, industrial equipment, etc. Automotive & transportation is the largest application of fluoropolymers, with market share of 35.97% in 2015. Fluoropolymers can be classified as PTFE, PVDF, FKM, FSR, FFKM and others in terms of material type. PTFE is the major kind of fluoropolymers due to its stable quality and reasonable price. The market of PTFE is still in its emerging stage, with a global market share of 53.03% in 2015.
The largest producers of fluoropolymers in the worldwide are DuPont, Daikin, 3M, Solvay, Arkema, Gujarat, AGC and HaloPolymer, which takes a combined share of 45.52% in 2015.The largest producing area of fluoropolymers is China, accounting about 37.45% of Global production..
The Global fluoropolymers market would growth with CAGR of 7.80% from 2017 to 2022. The annual consumption amount of fluoropolymers would reach to 609584 MT in 2022. In the future, the consumption in portable commercial use like biomedical applications would be the growth point in developing countries.
The global Fluoropolymers market is valued at 7550 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fluoropolymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluoropolymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DUPONT
Daikin
3M
Solvay
ARKEMA
Gujarat
AGC
HaloPolymer
Kureha
Shin-Etsu
Dow Corning
Momentive
Wacker
Dongyue
Sichuan Chenguang
3F
Zhejiang Juhua
Meilan Group
Deyi New Materials
Shandong Huafu
Flurine
Sinochem Lantian
Sanhuan
NEWERA
Guanheng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PTFE
PVDF
Fluoroelastomers (FKM, FSR, FFKM)
Other Fluoropolymers
Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Chemical Processing
Industrial Equipment
Others
