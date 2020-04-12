In this report, the Global Fluoroelastomers Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fluoroelastomers Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluoroelastomer (Fluororubber) is a kind of synthetic polymer elastomer with fluorine atom attached to main chain or side chain’s carbon atom.

Since fluoroelastomer has good performance of high temperature resistance, grease-proofness and corrosion resistance, it is widely used in auto industry, aviation industry as well as other industries.

Fluoroelastomers downstream industry is mainly automobile industry, aerospace & military, petroleum & chemical, etc. In recent years, the aerospace and medical industry has developed rapidly. The demand for fluoroelastomers will correspondingly increase.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DUPONT

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

Solvay

AGC

Shin-Etsu

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker

Daikin (China)

Dongyue

Sichuan Chenguang

3F

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Group

Sanhuan

NEWERA

Guanheng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

FKM

FSR

FFKM

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace & Military

Petroleum & Chemical

Others

