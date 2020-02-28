Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Market Sales, Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Regions, Supplier and Forecast till 2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Fluorocarbon Fishing Line during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

In the fishing world, fluorocarbon is associated with polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF for short). It’s extruded in a single strand similar to nylon monofilament. But because fluorocarbon’s molecules are more tightly packed, the line is denser and noticeably heavier by size. It also differs from mono in visibility, stretch and durabilityall of which affect how it performs in the water.

The global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fluorocarbon Fishing Line market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fluorocarbon Fishing Line in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fluorocarbon Fishing Line in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sufix International

Sunline

PureFishing

Toray

SHIMANO INC

Maxima Fishing Line

Momoi

FORTUNE

Ultima

Seaguar

DAIWA-CORMORAN

Ande Monofilament

Mercan Fishing Lines

FOX International

Schneider Fishing Lines

FirstDart

Jarvis Walker Pty Ltd

Market size by Product

Blow 0.20 mm

0.20-0.40 mm

0.40-0.80 mm

Above 0.80 mm

Market size by End User

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Blow 0.20 mm

1.4.3 0.20-0.40 mm

1.4.4 0.40-0.80 mm

1.4.5 Above 0.80 mm

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Freshwater Fishing

1.5.3 Saltwater Fishing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fluorocarbon Fishing Line Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

