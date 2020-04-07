In this report, the Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fluorine-aromatic-pi-film-market-analysis-2014-2025



Fluorinated aromatic PI film products with good transparency in the visible region. Fluorinated aromatic PI film products have been widely used in flexible display substrates, Solar Cell, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and aerospace industries, due to their outstanding properties, such as thermal stability, high mechanical performance, good chemical resistance and excellent electrical properties.

In the past several years, United States, Korea and Japan are main producers of fluorine aromatic PI film products, and top players are distributed in these three countries, like MGC and I.S.T Corporation from Japan, NeXolve and DuPont from US, while SKC Kolon PI from Korea.

There are several small players in China, like Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials, Hipolyking and Huajing etc. They produces and sells low-end polyimide film products, but in fluorine aromatic PI film products they are at the research stage at the moment. It predict they will achieve mass production around 3-5 years.

Currently, the market is dominated by several players such as MGC, SKC Kolon PI, I.S.T Corporation, NeXolve and DuPont. But this situation will change after five years when more Chinese players will enter this market and bring more intense competition. But is difficult to change the market, especially in the high-end market.

The global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film market is valued at 53 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluorine Aromatic PI Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluorine Aromatic PI Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MGC

MGC(JP)

SKC Kolon PI(KR)

I.S.T Corporation(JP)

NeXolve(US)

DuPont(US)

Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials (Development Phase)

Hipolyking (Development Phase)

Huajing (Development Phase)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thickness≤15μm

15μm<Thickness≤25μm

Thickness>25μm

Segment by Application

Flexible Display Substrates

Solar Cell

Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)

Flexible Printed circuit boards (PCBs)

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fluorine-aromatic-pi-film-market-analysis-2014-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com