Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Summary

Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide is obtained by reacting hexafluorodianhydride (6FDA) with an aromatic diamine. Hexafluoro dianhydride contains a perfluoroisopropyl group without a hydrogen atom, and thus has high heat resistance and resistance to thermal oxidation. Such polyimides are amorphous and do not crosslink, which contributes to the polymer’s meltability and molecular chain flexibility. Typical products such as DuPont’s NR-150 series materials. The mechanical strength at room temperature and the mechanical strength after long-term aging in air above 300 ° C are good. The dielectric constant is 2.9 at room temperature, and the loss factor is about 1×10-3- 2×10-3. Even at temperatures as high as 18 ° C, these data do not change much. The material has good hydrolysis resistance and is easy to process, and can be used for preparing laminates, coatings and adhesives. The fluoro anhydride type polyimide material has excellent properties, but the monomer cost of the material is high, which hinders the large-scale application of the material to some extent.

The Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide market is in an oligopolistic situation. Japan is now the key producers of Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide in Global market and Sumitomo Chemical is the main producer in Japan; it took up more than 95% the global Optically Transparent Polyimide Films market in 2018. When SKC and Kolon’s CPI project is mass produced, South Korea will also become the main producer. The CPI market belongs to the high-end electronic technology market, and Japan is the largest supplier and is in a monopoly position. Therefore, the Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide product sales model is basically direct sales. CPI films are in short supply. Most countries rely on imports, and Japan is the largest exporter. With the rapid development of science and technology, CPI film technology is becoming more and more mature, and other countries are likely to achieve self-sufficiency in domestic production.

The global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide market was 28 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 363.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 47.4% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Sumitomo Chemical

Kolon

SKC

Kaneka

JSR

HiPolyking

…

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Yellow Fluorine Polyimide

Colourless Fluorine Polyimide

In 2018, Colourless Fluorine Polyimide accounted for a major share of 99% in the global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 2664902 Kg by 2025 from 226872 Kg in 2019.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Foldable Smartphone

Curved TV

Others

In Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide market, Foldable Smartphone segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2659109 (Kg) by 2025, at a CAGR of 51.14% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide will be promising in the Foldable Smartphone field in the next couple of years.

