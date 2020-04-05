Global Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fluorine-containing pesticides have the advantages of high selectivity, high suitability, high added value, low cost, low toxicity, low residue, and environmental friendliness, and are the trend of modern pesticide development. In 2017, pesticides accounted for the largest proportion of pesticides, followed by herbicides, and the proportion of fungicides.
Fluorinated insecticides can be further subdivided according to their chemical structure, including pyrethroid-based insecticides, fluorobenzoylurea insecticides, and other insecticides. Fluorinated pyrethroid insecticide products are tetrafluthrin, pentamethrin, tefluthrin, flumethrin, cyfluthrin, bifenthrin, etc. These products are highly efficient and large. Some are characterized by poisoning, low toxicity, low residue and good stability.
Fluorinated benzoylurea insecticides including hexaflumuron, flubenzuron, diflubenzuron, chlorfenapyr, flubenzuron, fluoroquinone urea, fluylurea, pyridine guanidine, fluorourea, guanidine urea Etc., these products have high activity, broad spectrum of insecticides, strong selectivity, environmental friendliness, slow and long-lasting effects, generally used in combination with quick-acting insecticides or in advance; other fluorine-containing insecticides include fipronil , chlorfenapyr, flubendiamide, acetamiprid, chlorfenapyr, etc. These products are highly efficient, low-toxic, slow in efficacy, and some products are toxic to bees and fish.
Bayer CropScience
Sumitomo Chemical
BASF
Syngenta
FMC
Nufarm
Adama Agricultural Solutions
United Phosphorus Limited
Dow Chemical
DuPont
Market Segment by Product Type
Pyrethroids
Benzoyl Ureas
Other
Market Segment by Application
Insecticide
Herbicide
Fungicide
Other
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
