Global Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluorine-containing pesticides have the advantages of high selectivity, high suitability, high added value, low cost, low toxicity, low residue, and environmental friendliness, and are the trend of modern pesticide development. In 2017, pesticides accounted for the largest proportion of pesticides, followed by herbicides, and the proportion of fungicides.

Fluorinated insecticides can be further subdivided according to their chemical structure, including pyrethroid-based insecticides, fluorobenzoylurea insecticides, and other insecticides. Fluorinated pyrethroid insecticide products are tetrafluthrin, pentamethrin, tefluthrin, flumethrin, cyfluthrin, bifenthrin, etc. These products are highly efficient and large. Some are characterized by poisoning, low toxicity, low residue and good stability.

Fluorinated benzoylurea insecticides including hexaflumuron, flubenzuron, diflubenzuron, chlorfenapyr, flubenzuron, fluoroquinone urea, fluylurea, pyridine guanidine, fluorourea, guanidine urea Etc., these products have high activity, broad spectrum of insecticides, strong selectivity, environmental friendliness, slow and long-lasting effects, generally used in combination with quick-acting insecticides or in advance; other fluorine-containing insecticides include fipronil , chlorfenapyr, flubendiamide, acetamiprid, chlorfenapyr, etc. These products are highly efficient, low-toxic, slow in efficacy, and some products are toxic to bees and fish.

The Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides, presents the global Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Bayer CropScience

Sumitomo Chemical

BASF

Syngenta

FMC

Nufarm

Adama Agricultural Solutions

United Phosphorus Limited

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Market Segment by Product Type

Pyrethroids

Benzoyl Ureas

Other

Market Segment by Application

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fluoride and Fluorinated Pesticides are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

