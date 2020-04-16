Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Flower Pots and Planters market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flower Pots and Planters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Flower Pots and Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for flower pots and planters, such as plastic, ceramics, wood, fiber glass, etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Flower Pots and Planters in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more Flower Pots and Planters. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of garden expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Flower Pots and Planters industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Flower Pots and Planters is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like The HC Companies, ELHO, Lechuza, Scheurich, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Flower Pots and Planters and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.15% revenue market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Flower Pots and Planters industry because of their market share and technology status of Flower Pots and Planters.

The consumption volume of Flower Pots and Planters is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Flower Pots and Planters industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Flower Pots and Planters is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Although the market competition of Flower Pots and Planters is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Flower Pots and Planters and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Flower Pots and Planters market was 340 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Flower Pots and Planters market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025;

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Flower Pots and Planters in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

HC

Elho

Lechuza

Scheurich

Keter

Poterie Lorraine

Yorkshire

Wonderful

Palmetto Planters

Benito Urban

Yixing Wankun

GCP

Novelty

Stefanplast

Shenzhen Fengyuan

Jieyuan Yongcheng

Hongshan Flowerpot

SOF Lvhe

Beiai Musu

Changzhou Heping Chem

Xinyuan Flowerpots

Garant

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Plastic

Ceramics

Wood

Fiber Glass

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Use

Municipal Construction

Other

