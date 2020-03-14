GLOBAL FLOWER AND ORNAMENTAL PLANTS INDUSTRY OVERVIEW | BY PRODUCT (POTTED PLANTS, CUT FLOWERS), AND APPLICATION (HOME, COMMERCIAL) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry was valued at USD 42400 Million in the year 2019. Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to reach USD 61131 Million by the year 2025. Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.

Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture.

Floriculture involves propagating, growing and Industrying cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

In export Industry, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

Major market players in Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry are Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora.

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Segmentation:

Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry Overview, By Product

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers

Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry Overview, By Application

Home

Commercial

