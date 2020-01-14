Global Flour Market 2018 focuses On Key players, Drivers, Methodology, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

“Garnerinsights.com has added a new report to its database Global Flour Market Size, Status And Forecast 2018-2023.

Flour consumption is witnessing a steady growth across the globe owing to the rising demand for bakery and fast food products among different classes of consumers. The increasing number of cafes and fast food restaurants worldwide is driving the flour market. Moreover, the development of flour milling industry in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is working in favor of the growth of the market. The growing population and decreasing flour prices along with the establishment of new flour mills are supporting the demand for flour in these regions, which in turn is fuelling the overall market.

Major key-companies of this report, covers

King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., ITC Limited, Hodgson Mill, Hindustan Unilever Limited, General Mills, Inc., ConAgra Foods, Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, White Wings, Ardent Mills Canada,

By Raw Materials

Maize (Including corn flour), Rice, Wheat (Including durum flour), Others (Including oat flour, rye flour, etc.),

By Application

Noodles and pasta, Bread and bakery products , Wafers, crackers and biscuits, Animal feed (Including pet food), Non food application (Including bioplastics, biomaterials, glue, etc.), Others (Including roux, baby food, etc.),

By Technology

Dry technology, Wet technology,

Market Synopsis:

A new report titled, ‘Global Flour Market’ has been added to the vast depository of Garner insights. The market research report consists of an extensive primary research, as well as an in-depth analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry specialists and professionals, to gain a deeper insight of the market and the overall landscape.

