Global Floor Scrubber Report detailed in new research report

Floor scrubber is a device used to clean the floor. The basic floor scrubber was introduced in the 1920s. The modern floor scrubber, which is also referring automatic floor scrubber, was not invented until the middle of the 20th century. It uses a system that generally involves spraying the floor with a combination of cleaning chemicals and water, scrubbing the floor to break up spill, residue and dirt, and then a squeegee-vacuum combination that absorbs the used water, leaving the floor completely dry and clean. Now, floor scrubbers are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

The global Floor Scrubber market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Floor Scrubber by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Industrial

Institution

Transportation

Others

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Walk-behind Floor Scrubber

Ride-on Floor Scrubber

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Nilfisk

Karcher

Hako

Tennant

Comac

IPC Eagle

NSS

Fimap

Tornado Industries

Gaomei

RPS corporation

Pacific Floor Care

Chaobao

TASKI

Cimel

Gadlee

Spectrum Industrial

Baiyun Cleaning

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

