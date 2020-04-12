In this report, the Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-floor-hinge-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
Floor Hinge is designed to cover the hinge cut-out at the base of door, and it can allows the door to swing up to 90 degree, 180 degree and even 360 degree. The floor hinge can be applied to wooden doors, glass doors, fire protected doors and etc.
At present, in China, the large enterprises are mainly concentrated in South China. The top three manufacturers are KIN LING, G-U (CN), GMT (CN), respectively with China production market share as 2.44%, 1.33% and 1.84% in 2016. The china production of floor hinge is expected to reach 94621 K units in 2021. In terms of revenue, the market is valued at 1822.11 M USD.
The demand of floor hinge in China is increasing, and china will reached a sales volume of approximately 72608 K units in 2021 from 48815 K units in 2016. The top sales area in China are North China, East China, South China, respectively with china sales market share as 23.26%, 27.29% and 17.58% in 2016.
The global Floor Hinge market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Floor Hinge volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floor Hinge market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dorma
G-U
GMT
KIN LONG
Hehe
ASSA Abloy
Archie
Hutlon
Dinggu
LASTING
DMD
Crown
Modern
Seleco
Amex
Huisda
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Action of door
Single Action Floor Hinge
Double Action Floor Hinge
By Plate Material
Stainless Steel
Satin Brass
Carbon Steel
Segment by Application
Commercial
Home
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-floor-hinge-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Floor Hinge Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com