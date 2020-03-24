Global Float Glass Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Float Glass Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Float Glass Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Float Glass for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Float Glass market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Float Glass sales volume, Price (USD/sqm), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
AGC
Saint Gobain
Nsg Group
Guardian
Sisecam
Ppg
Cardinal
Central Glass
Taiwan Glass
Xinyi Glass
China Southern Glass
Fuyao
Sanxia New Material
Syp
Farun
Shahe Glass Group
China Glass Holdings
China Luoyang Float Glass
Qinhuangdao Yaohua
Jinjing Group
Shanxi Lihu Glass
Jingniu Glass Ceramics
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Annealed Glass
Toughened Glass
Laminated Glass
Mirrored Glass
Patterned Glass
Extra Clear Glass
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Buildings
Automotive and Transport
Solar Energy Equipment
Other
