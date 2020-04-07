Global Float Glass Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Float Glass market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Float Glass market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Float glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass on a bed of molten metal, typically tin, although lead and various low melting point alloys were used in the past. This method gives the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces. Most float glass is soda-lime glass, but relatively minor quantities of specialty borosilicate and flat panel display glass are also produced using the float glass process.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Float Glass, presents the global Float Glass market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Float Glass capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Float Glass by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Asahi Glass Company (AGC)

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint Gobain

Metro Performance Glass

Hartung Glass Industries

Pilkington

Guardian Industries

China Southern Glass

Central Glass

Asahi India Glass (AIS)

Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş.

PPG

Fuyao Group

Taiwan Glass Group

Cardinal Glass Industries

Sanxia New Material

Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYG)

China Glass Holdings

JINJING GROUP

China Luoyang Float Glass

Market Segment by Product Type

Annealed Glass

Toughened Glass

Laminated Glass

Mirrored Glass

Patterned Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Market Segment by Application

Building Industry

Automotive Industry

Solar Industry

Other Industry

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Float Glass status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Float Glass manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Float Glass are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

