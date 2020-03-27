Global Flexible Heating Element Competition Situation 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A wide variety of industrial applications require heating solutions that are reliable as well as efficient. Flexible heating elements are ideal for providing such accommodative heating and immense thermal recovery. They can conform to suit the surface that is to be heated and hence they are versatile in nature.

Flexible heating element’s development and application in China are relatively later than other countries, but it develops very fast. In China, materials of Flexible Heating Element are not so rich, and the technique of Flexible Heating Element is becoming more and more mature, all these reasons result that Flexible Heating Element has a very large market in China.

The global Flexible Heating Element market is valued at 3440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flexible Heating Element volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Heating Element market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NIBE Element

Minco

Watlow

Chromalox

Winkler GmbH

Hotset

OMEGA

Zoppas

Holroyd Components

Honeywell

Friedr. Freek

Heatron

Electricfor

Wattco

Horn

Bucan

Durex Industries

THERMELEC LIMITED

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicon Rubber Insulated

Foil

Kapton/Polyimide Insulated

Carbon

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Transportation

Residential

Others

