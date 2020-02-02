Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market 2019 Development Trends, Growth, Share, Research and Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) is a type of flexible electronics piece that consists of many strands of electrical wire placed beside of each other in a wide and flat assembly. It is used to link the PCB when connect with the connector. It is widely used in the automotive, medical, TV industry. (Note: the data about Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in this report don’t include the connector.)

Scope of the Report:

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market, while the Taiwan is the second sales volume market for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in 2016.

In the industry, Sumitomo Electric profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Johnson Electric and He Hui Electronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 16.59%, 11.03% and 8.19% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC), including 0.500 mm pitches, 1.00 mm pitches and 1.25 mm pitches. And 0.500 mm pitches is the main type for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC), and the 0.500 mm pitches reached a sales volume of approximately 1169.49 M Pcs in 2016, with 30.28% of global sales volume.

Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sumitomo Electric

Mei Tong Electronics

Johnson Electric

He Hui Electronics

Samtec

Cvilux

Luxshare-ICT

Axon Cable

Hezhi Electronic

Xinfuer Electronics

Hitachi Metals, Ltd

WÃ¼rth Elektronik

VST Electronics

JSB TECH

Cicoil Flat Cables

Sumida-flexcon

Nicomatic

Market Segment by Type, covers

500 mm Pitches

00 mm Pitches

250 mm Pitches

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC/PC Display

CD-ROM Drive

TV

Printer

DVD/BD Player

Car Stereo

Game Machine

GPS

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

