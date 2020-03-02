Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Insights, Applications, Future Expectations, Key Developments and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.

The Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS).

This report presents the worldwide Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

RXPE

Sieyuan Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

GE

Toshiba

AMSC

Hyosung

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Breakdown Data by Type

Shunt Compensation

Series Compensation

Others

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Breakdown Data by Application

Metal Industry

Railway

Mining

Utilities

Others

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Shunt Compensation

1.4.3 Series Compensation

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metal Industry

1.5.3 Railway

1.5.4 Mining

1.5.5 Utilities

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

