Global Flax Seed Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Flax seeds are nutritious and has various medical advantages. These are also a source of proteins. Flax seeds are rich in Omega-3 unsaturated fat which is helps in bringing down the pulse and blood cholesterol. The global flax seed market was USD 1741.8 million in 2018 and will reach USD 3424.63 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America has largest share in the market, as it is largest consumer of flax seeds. Canada, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, the United States, India, Ethiopia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France and Argentina are some of the flax seeds producers worldwide.

Drivers vs Constraints

Rising awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of flax seed products is a major factor for the growth of the market. Flax seeds provide more energy, reduce the effects of aging and help in reducing weight. These advantages are rising the demand for flax seeds. On the other hand, the negative effects of flax seeds on people with health disorders is restraining the demand for flax seeds.

Industry Trends and Updates

KRBL Limited to launch its new product in the name and style of “chia seed” and “flax seed” in international market.

Global Flax Seed Market – by Type, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

10. Investment Opportunities

