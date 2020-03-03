Global Flavored Milk Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Flavored Milk Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Flavored Milk Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Flavored Milk Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Flavored milk is made with milk, sugar, colorings, and artificial or natural flavorings. Flavored milk provides the same essential nine nutrients as plain white milk. The demand for flavored milk is expected to increase during the forecast period mainly due to the fact that flavored milk is increasingly being preferred as a drink to be consumed after workout sessions.
In terms of revenue, the long-life flavored milk segment dominated the market. Long-life flavored milk has a shelf life of about six to nine months as they are produced using the ultra-heat treatment (UHT) technique. The main advantage of dairy products produced using the UHT technology is that it can be stored for a longer period without refrigeration.
In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global flavored milk market. The market is expected to grow in the region due to various factors including increasing milk production and the rise in the number of middle-income families in the region. Moreover, the expanding population in the region will also contribute to the growth of this market in APAC over the next few years.
The global Flavored Milk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Flavored Milk market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Flavored Milk in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Flavored Milk in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Flavored Milk market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Flavored Milk market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
China Mengniu Dairy Company
Danone
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
Nestle
Arla Foods
Associated Milk Producers
Bright Food
Dairy Farmers of America
Dean Foods
FrieslandCampina
Grupo Lala
Land O’Lakes Inc
Morinaga Milk Industry
Muller
Market size by Product
Long-Life Flavored Milk
Fresh Flavored Milk
Market size by End User
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Flavored Milk market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Flavored Milk market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Flavored Milk companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Flavored Milk submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Key Stakeholders
Flavored Milk Manufacturers
Flavored Milk Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Flavored Milk Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flavored Milk Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Flavored Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Long-Life Flavored Milk
1.4.3 Fresh Flavored Milk
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Flavored Milk Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Independent Retailers
1.5.4 Convenience Stores
1.5.5 Specialist Retailers
1.5.6 Online Retailers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Flavored Milk Market Size
2.1.1 Global Flavored Milk Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Flavored Milk Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Flavored Milk Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Flavored Milk Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Flavored Milk Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 China Mengniu Dairy Company
11.1.1 China Mengniu Dairy Company Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 China Mengniu Dairy Company Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 China Mengniu Dairy Company Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.1.5 China Mengniu Dairy Company Recent Development
11.2 Danone
11.2.1 Danone Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Danone Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Danone Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.2.5 Danone Recent Development
11.3 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)
11.3.1 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.3.5 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Recent Development
11.4 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
11.4.1 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.4.5 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Recent Development
11.5 Nestle
11.5.1 Nestle Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Nestle Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Nestle Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.5.5 Nestle Recent Development
11.6 Arla Foods
11.6.1 Arla Foods Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Arla Foods Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Arla Foods Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.6.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
11.7 Associated Milk Producers
11.7.1 Associated Milk Producers Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Associated Milk Producers Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Associated Milk Producers Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.7.5 Associated Milk Producers Recent Development
11.8 Bright Food
11.8.1 Bright Food Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Bright Food Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Bright Food Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.8.5 Bright Food Recent Development
11.9 Dairy Farmers of America
11.9.1 Dairy Farmers of America Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Dairy Farmers of America Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Dairy Farmers of America Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.9.5 Dairy Farmers of America Recent Development
11.10 Dean Foods
11.10.1 Dean Foods Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Dean Foods Flavored Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Dean Foods Flavored Milk Products Offered
11.10.5 Dean Foods Recent Development
Continued….
