Global Flange Gasket Sheet Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Flange gasket sheets are used to create a static seal between two flanges faces, at various operating conditions, with varied pressure and temperature ratings. A gaskets fills the microscopic spaces and irregularities of the flange faces, and then it forms a seal that is designed to keep liquids and gases. Correct installation of damage-free gaskets and demage-free flange faces is a requirement for a leak-free flange connection.
North America occupied 27.35% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively have around 22.65% and 21.69% of the global total industry. Other countries have relatively small amount of sales.
The global Flange Gasket Sheet market is valued at 540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Flange Gasket Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flange Gasket Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Garlock Sealing
Lamons
Flexitallic Group
Frenzelit GmbH
Leader Gasket Technogies
Nichias
W. L. Gore & Associates
NIPPON VALQUA
PILLAR Packing
Klinger Limited
CPS
Inertech
Temac
DONIT TESNIT
A.W. Chesterton
Topog-E Gasket
Dongshan South Seals
Carrara Spa
IDT
James Walker Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Metallic Types
Semi-Metallic Types
Non-Metallic Types
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Power Industry
Municipal Infrastructure
Others
