Global Flange Gasket Sheet Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

Flange gasket sheets are used to create a static seal between two flanges faces, at various operating conditions, with varied pressure and temperature ratings. A gaskets fills the microscopic spaces and irregularities of the flange faces, and then it forms a seal that is designed to keep liquids and gases. Correct installation of damage-free gaskets and demage-free flange faces is a requirement for a leak-free flange connection.

North America occupied 27.35% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively have around 22.65% and 21.69% of the global total industry. Other countries have relatively small amount of sales.

The global Flange Gasket Sheet market is valued at 540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flange Gasket Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flange Gasket Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Garlock Sealing

Lamons

Flexitallic Group

Frenzelit GmbH

Leader Gasket Technogies

Nichias

W. L. Gore & Associates

NIPPON VALQUA

PILLAR Packing

Klinger Limited

CPS

Inertech

Temac

DONIT TESNIT

A.W. Chesterton

Topog-E Gasket

Dongshan South Seals

Carrara Spa

IDT

James Walker Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metallic Types

Semi-Metallic Types

Non-Metallic Types

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

