Global Flange Fasteners Market Size, Type, Production, Revenue, Manufacturers and Future Forecast till 2025

The market for Flange Fasteners is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Flange Fasteners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Flange Fasteners sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

A fastener (US English) or fastening (UK English) is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints. Steel fasteners are usually made of stainless steel, carbon steel, or alloy steel.”

A flange is an external or internal ridge, or rim (lip), for strength, as the flange of an iron beam such as an I-beam or a T-beam; or for attachment to another object, as the flange on the end of a pipe, steam cylinder, etc., or on the lens mount of a camera; or for a flange of a rail car or tram wheel. Thus flanged wheels are wheels with a flange on one side to keep the wheels from running off the rails. The term “flange” is also used for a kind of tool used to form flanges. Pipes with flanges can be assembled and disassembled easily.

The Flange Fasteners market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flange Fasteners.

This report presents the worldwide Flange Fasteners market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

FULLER

Locknut Technology

Ramco Specialties

Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH und Co. KG

Jergens Inc.

Jeng Bright International Corporation

TE-CO

Infasco

KMT Fasteners

RAY FU

Staytite Ltd

K.M Steel India

Jignesh Steel

Youbang

SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER

Dongrenying

Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products

Kamax

Ruian Weifu Standard Parts

Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts

Xinwangai

Haiyan Brother United Fastener

Wenzhou City Longwan Hongda Fastener

Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing

Ray Fu/Chen Nan

National Bolt & Nut

3M

Zhejiang Zhenglian Industrial Development

Flange Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type

Flange Nut

Flange Bolt

Others

Flange Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application

Traffic

Electric power

Communication

Manufacturing

Others

Flange Fasteners Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Flange Fasteners Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flange Fasteners Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Flange Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flange Nut

1.4.3 Flange Bolt

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flange Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Traffic

1.5.3 Electric power

1.5.4 Communication

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flange Fasteners Market Size

2.1.1 Global Flange Fasteners Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Flange Fasteners Production 2014-2025

2.2 Flange Fasteners Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Flange Fasteners Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Flange Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Flange Fasteners Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Flange Fasteners Market

2.4 Key Trends for Flange Fasteners Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Flange Fasteners Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Flange Fasteners Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Flange Fasteners Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Flange Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Flange Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Flange Fasteners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Flange Fasteners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

To be [email protected]@

