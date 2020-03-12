In this report, the Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-flame-retardant-polyester-staple-fiber-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market status and forecast, categorizes the global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes.

This report mainly covers the polyester staple fiber product which has the flame retardant performance. They are mainly used in the fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility, others

In global market, the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber increases from 47.5 K MT in 2012 to 53.9 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.56%. In 2016, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is led by Japan, capturing about 19.99% of global flame retardant polyester staple fiber production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.86% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of flame retardant polyester staple fiber are Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR Corporation. Trevira is the world leader, holding 13.56% production market share in 2016.

In terms of price, the global 2012-2017 flame retardant polyester staple fiber price is in decline trend, from about 3477 USD/MT in 2012 to 3146 USD/MT in 2016.

In application, flame retardant polyester staple fiber downstream is wide and recently flame retardant polyester staple fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility and others. Globally, the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing which accounts for nearly 57.14% of total downstream consumption of flame retardant polyester staple fiber in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, flame retardant polyester staple fiber production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber is estimated to be 65.9 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Trevira

Reliance

Huvis

Teijin

Toyobo

Toray

Unifi

JR Corporation

SSFC

Yizheng Chemical Fiber

Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber

Kairui Flame Retardant Technology

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Inherent FRP Staple Fiber

Treated FRP Staple Fiber

By Application, the market can be split into

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Manufacturers

Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-flame-retardant-polyester-staple-fiber-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com