Global Flame Arrestors Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2025

A flame arrester is a device that stops fuel combustion by extinguishing the flame.

Base on type, the flame arrestors market has been segmented into in-line and end-of-line. The in-line segment is expected to be the largest because of the rising demand for detonation arrestors for pipelines and ventilation systems of storage terminals in the oil and gas industry.

Flame Arrestors Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter

Elmac Technologies

Emerson

Morrison Bros. Co.

Groth Corporation

Westech Industrial

Tornado Combustion Technologies

Protectoseal

Ergil

BsandB Safety Systems

LandJ Technologies

Motherwell Tank Protection

Market Segment by Products/Types

In-line

End-of-line

The worldwide market for Flame Arrestors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Applications/End-User

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Metals and Mining

Pharmaceutical

Waste-to-energy Plant

Others

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

