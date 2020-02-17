Global Flame Arrestors Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Flame Arrestors Market Research Report 2019”.
A flame arrester is a device that stops fuel combustion by extinguishing the flame.
Base on type, the flame arrestors market has been segmented into in-line and end-of-line. The in-line segment is expected to be the largest because of the rising demand for detonation arrestors for pipelines and ventilation systems of storage terminals in the oil and gas industry.
This report focuses on Flame Arrestors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Arrestors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Flame Arrestors Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Braunschweiger Flammenfilter
- Elmac Technologies
- Emerson
- Morrison Bros. Co.
- Groth Corporation
- Westech Industrial
- Tornado Combustion Technologies
- Protectoseal
- Ergil
- BsandB Safety Systems
- LandJ Technologies
- Motherwell Tank Protection
Market Segment by Products/Types
- In-line
- End-of-line
The worldwide market for Flame Arrestors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Flame Arrestors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-User
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Metals and Mining
- Pharmaceutical
- Waste-to-energy Plant
- Others
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
