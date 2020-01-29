GLOBAL FITNESS TRACKER LATEST TRENDS 2019-2024

Press Release – 07 Feb 2019

Research and Development News —

Global Fitness Tracker Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Fitness Tracker is a small and stylish sports fitness accessories, it is based on advanced MEMS technology to not only measure the daily fitness activities consumed by the heat, the number of steps and distance, and can monitor your sleep quality.

– Scope of the Report:

The global Fitness Tracker industry mainly concentrates in USA, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are Apple, Epson, Garmin, Jawbone, Misfit, Nike, XiaoMi, Fitbit, Under Armour, Samsung.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Fitness Tracker industry is not only begin to transit to Fitness Tracker products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep stable increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Fitness Tracker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fitness Tracker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



Apple

Epson

Garmin

Jawbone

Misfit

Nike

XiaoMi

Fitbit

Under Armour

Samsung

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers



Basic

Smart

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Specialist Retailers

Factory outlets

Internet sales

Others

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Fitness Tracker product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fitness Tracker, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fitness Tracker in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fitness Tracker competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fitness Tracker breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fitness Tracker market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fitness Tracker sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

