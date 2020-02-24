Global Fitness Equipment Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global fitness equipment market is expected to reach USD 29,867.49 million by 2025 from USD 18,599.79 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising incidences of the chronic diseases, and increasing health insurance. On the other hand, increasing demand of resale (used and refurbished) of fitness equipment may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Fitness equipment Market are listed below;

TECHNOGYM S.p.A

StairMaster

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Precor Incorporated

Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.

COSMED

GE HEALTHCARE

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

SECA

The market is further segmented into;

Type

End-user

Geography

The global fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on type into into four notable segments; body composition analyzers, fitness monitoring equipment, cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment. The fitness equipment market is dominated by cardiovascular training equipment with 67.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on end-user into seven notable segments; health clubs/gym, home settings, corporate settings, hotels, apartments, hospitals and clinics. In 2018, the health clubs/gym segment is expected to dominate the market with 45.1% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, the Global fitness equipment market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global fitness equipment market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

