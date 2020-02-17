GLOBAL FITNESS APP MARKET 2019 SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, TYPE, APPLICATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST BY 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fitness APP Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Fitness APP Market:

Executive Summary

In 2018, the global Fitness APP market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fitness APP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fitness APP development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MapMyFitness Inc

Runtastic GmbH

FitnessKeeper Inc

Azumio Inc

Endomondo ApS

Wahoo

Garmin Ltd

Jawbone

Polar Electro

Pearsports

Azumio

Fitbit

Jawbone

Runkeeper

Under Armour

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Men

Women

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714940-global-fitness-app-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fitness APP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fitness APP development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fitness APP are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fitness APP Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Lifestyle Monitoring

1.4.3 Health Monitoring

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fitness APP Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fitness APP Market Size

2.2 Fitness APP Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fitness APP Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fitness APP Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fitness APP Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fitness APP Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fitness APP Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fitness APP Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fitness APP Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fitness APP Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fitness APP Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fitness APP Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fitness APP Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 MapMyFitness Inc

12.1.1 MapMyFitness Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.1.4 MapMyFitness Inc Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 MapMyFitness Inc Recent Development

12.2 Runtastic GmbH

12.2.1 Runtastic GmbH Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.2.4 Runtastic GmbH Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Runtastic GmbH Recent Development

12.3 FitnessKeeper Inc

12.3.1 FitnessKeeper Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.3.4 FitnessKeeper Inc Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 FitnessKeeper Inc Recent Development

12.4 Azumio Inc

12.4.1 Azumio Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.4.4 Azumio Inc Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Azumio Inc Recent Development

12.5 Endomondo ApS

12.5.1 Endomondo ApS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.5.4 Endomondo ApS Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Endomondo ApS Recent Development

12.6 Wahoo

12.6.1 Wahoo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.6.4 Wahoo Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Wahoo Recent Development

12.7 Garmin Ltd

12.7.1 Garmin Ltd Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.7.4 Garmin Ltd Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Garmin Ltd Recent Development

12.8 Jawbone

12.8.1 Jawbone Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.8.4 Jawbone Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Jawbone Recent Development

12.9 Polar Electro

12.9.1 Polar Electro Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.9.4 Polar Electro Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Polar Electro Recent Development

12.10 Pearsports

12.10.1 Pearsports Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fitness APP Introduction

12.10.4 Pearsports Revenue in Fitness APP Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Pearsports Recent Development

12.11 Azumio

12.12 Fitbit

12.13 Jawbone

12.14 Runkeeper

12.15 Under Armour

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714940-global-fitness-app-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com