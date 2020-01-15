Global Fish Sauce Market 2026 by Top Competitors like Tang Sang Hah Co.,Ltd., Thaipreeda Group, Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co., Ltd., VIET PHU FOODS & FISH CORPORATION , Thai Fish Sauce Factory

Global fish sauce market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Market Definition: Global Fish Sauce Market

Fish sauce is generally smelly brown liquid which is made from the fermented fish and salt that are very important flavouring factor in Thai cooking. It is used as a condiment in different cuisines. However Fish sauces are manufactured in industries and are combination of fish preservatives, essence, colouring, flavouring and sweeteners.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the fish sauce market are Tang Sang Hah Co.,Ltd., Thaipreeda Group, Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co., Ltd., VIET PHU FOODS & FISH CORPORATION , Thai Fish Sauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd, Fish Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co., Ltd., Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., RAYONG FISH SAUCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. and Halcyon Proteins.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for seasoning

Growing in product offerings by the manufacturers by offering new products in various bottle sizes and varying prices

Market Restraints:

Availability of many alternatives to fish sauce, health concerns related to added preservatives.

Growing popularity of vegan foods hinders the growth of fish sauce market.

Segmentation: Global Fish Sauce Market

By Type Traditional Fish Sauce Industrial Fish Sauce



By Application House Appliances Food Service Industry



By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Vietnamese consumer giant Masan is set to expand its activities to other ASEAN member countries this year since the local market is showing signs of saturation.

In October 2016, Masan Group introduces Vietnamese fish sauce to Thai market.

