Global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, Shrimp Feed Additives Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

Food safety concerns are promoting fish farming because farmed fish offer a higher level of food security since the entire life cycle has been rigorously controlled.

The feed additives segment of the industry also shares a similar CAGR. Most of the commercially raised fish are carnivorous in nature. Hence, a majority of fish feed is based on fish meal (usually consisting of pelagic fish) and fish oil.

Market Dynamics:

Fish and shrimp are known for their high protein content and the industry is expected to rise, catering the ever increasing demand of proteins. Fishes also provide a variety of products such as cod liver oil, which have a therapeutic value. Rising popularity of canned foods has also helped the industry to grow, especially the tuna segment. Price volatility of these raw materials and some of the regulatory framework across the world are hindrances to the market.

The growth of fish and shrimp feed market and feed additive market is directly related to their growing demand. One of the major factors affecting the feed additives market is the increasing complexities of the farm to fork value-chain, mainly because of the inefficiency of distribution channels and storage facilities in the emerging markets. Increased trend of natural, organic foodstuff has shaped the additives industry. A ban on certain chemicals, especially preservatives and antioxidants in the western markets have made significant changes in the feed manufacture process

Market Segmentation:

Fish includes species like Carp, Salmon, Tilapia, Catfish, anchovy and various other species, which are found in regional waters of many producing countries. Shrimp is the highest traded commodity in the industry in terms of monetary value and contains a variety of cold and warm water species.

Shrimp feed usually consists of decomposed wasted of shrimps, with a variable concentration (3-7%) of NaCl. The most common variety consists of 3% NaCl. The feed additives (fish and shrimp) have been classified into antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and colorants. Antioxidants and acidifiers are the fastest growing segment, while amino acids have traditionally been the largest, in terms of the market share.

Geographical Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe in the global market for fish, shrimp and corresponding feed. However, some western countries, like the U.S., Canada and Norway lead in certain segments like Catfish. Feed additives also show a similar trend. In spite of high level of technological advancements in Western Europe and the US, their market share remains low, mainly because of population growth rates, high level of urbanization; creating a limited demand for aqua feed due to less production.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include BASF (Germany), Coppen International BV (Netherlands), Waterbase Ltd. (India), BioMar Group (Denmark) and Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

