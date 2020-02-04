Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global average price of first-aid patient simulator is in the decreasing trend, from 961 USD/Unit in 2012 to 949 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of first-aid patient simulator includes adult patient simulator and children patient simulator, and the proportion of adult patient simulator in 2016 is about 68%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
First-aid patient simulator is widely used in hospital, medical college and other field. The most proportion of first-aid patient simulator is used in medical college, and the consumption proportion is about 46% in 2016.
Europe region is the largest supplier of first-aid patient simulator, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of first-aid patient simulator, enjoying production market share nearly 18% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21%.
Market competition is intense. Laerdal Medical, Ambu, CAE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global First-Aid Patient Simulator market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on First-Aid Patient Simulator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall First-Aid Patient Simulator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Laerdal Medical
Ambu
CAE Healthcare
3B Scientific
Koken
Simulaids
Gaumard Scientific
Kyoto Kagaku
Sakamoto Model
Altay Scientific
Yuan Technology
Adam-rouilly
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Adult Patient Simulator
Children Patient Simulator
Segment by Application
Hospital
Medical College
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of First-Aid Patient Simulator
1.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Adult Patient Simulator
1.2.3 Children Patient Simulator
1.3 First-Aid Patient Simulator Segment by Application
1.3.1 First-Aid Patient Simulator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Medical College
1.3.4 Others
1.3 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market by Region
1.3.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Size
1.4.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Production (2014-2025)
2 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in First-Aid Patient Simulator Business
7.1 Laerdal Medical
7.1.1 Laerdal Medical First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Laerdal Medical First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Ambu
7.2.1 Ambu First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Ambu First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 CAE Healthcare
7.3.1 CAE Healthcare First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 CAE Healthcare First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 3B Scientific
7.4.1 3B Scientific First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 3B Scientific First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Koken
7.5.1 Koken First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Koken First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

