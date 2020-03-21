Global Firestop Sealants Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Firestop Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Firestop Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Firestop Sealants market status and forecast, categorizes the global Firestop Sealants market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.
Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.
Firestop Sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for Firestop Sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.
The global Firestop Sealants market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M Company
Hilti
Rockwool
H. B. Fuller
Bostik (Arkema)
Tremco
Everbuild (Sika AG)
Specified Technologies
Fosroc (JMH Group)
Pecora
Trafalgar Fire
Promat
Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
Entc Nuclear Technology
Bai Yun Chemical
Nelson Firestop (Emerson)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Elastometric Type
Intumescent Type
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Firestop Sealants capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Firestop Sealants manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Firestop Sealants are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
