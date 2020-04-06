In this report, the Global Firearm Lubricant Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Firearm Lubricant Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Firearm Lubricant is designed for semi-auto rifles, shotguns and pistols as well as full auto firearms and suppressors. It offers superior burn-off resistance. Its polymeric film protects metal from rust, moisture and dramatically reduces wear during all shooting conditions.
The global Firearm Lubricant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Remington
WD-40
Liberty Lubricants
Safariland Group
Pantheon Enterprises
Muscle Products Corp
Lucas Oil Products
FrogLube Products
Otis Technology
MPT Industries
Mil-Comm
Dumonde Tech
Ballistol
SPS Marketing
MILITEC
G96 Products
Breakthrough Clean
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Lubricants
Aerosol Lubricants
Dry Lubricants
Grease
Segment by Application
Law Enforcement
Military
Security Personnel
Shooting Range
Sportsmen/Sportswomen
