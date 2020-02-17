Global Fire Window Market 2018 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Summary
Fire Window, also called fire rated windows, can prevent the spread of fire, smoke and radiant heat. Today, fire windows are widely applied in schools, hospitals, and other residential & commercial buildings.
The global Fire Window market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Assa Abloy
Vetrotech
Rehau Group
IMS Group
Aluflam
Van Dam
Safti First
Optimum Window
Promat
Fyre-Tec
Hope’s Windows
Golden Glass
Hefei Yongtai
Shandong Fire-proof Door
Hubei Landun
Nilfire
Major applications as follows:
Commercial
Other Applications
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
