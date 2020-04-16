Global Fire Steel Doors Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Fire Steel Doors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fire Steel Doors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fire Door is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship. Fire steel doors are fire doors which are made of steel.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ASSA ABLOY
Chinsun
Sanwa
UK Fire Doors
HORMANN
FUSIM
Chuntian Group
NINZ
Changchun Zhucheng Group Co.,Ltd.
Meixin
Simto
Howden Joinery
Jia Hui Doors
Republic Doors and Frames
Hueck
Schuco
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Entrance Guard Fire Door
Interior Fire Door
Others
Segment by Application
Industry
Commercial
Residential
Others
