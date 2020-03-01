Global Fire Resisting Door Market Production by Manufacturers, Price, Key Country Analysis and Forecast during 2019- 2025

The global market status for Fire Resisting Door is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global Fire Resisting Door Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Fire Resisting Door market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.
Fire Doors Door is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship.
The Fire Resisting Door market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Resisting Door.
This report presents the worldwide Fire Resisting Door market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ASSA ABLOY
Chinsun
Sanwa
Buyang
UK Fire Doors
Wonly Group
HORMANN
Dali
Saintgeneral
FUSIM
Chuntian Group
NINZ
WANJIA
Rapp Marine
Zhucheng Group
Meixin
Simto
Howden Joinery
Vista
Jia Hui Doors
Republic Doors and Frames
Taotao
Teckntrup
Hueck
Schuco
Fire Resisting Door Breakdown Data by Type
Fire Timber Doors
Fire Steel Doors
Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors
Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
Other Material Fire Doors
Fire Resisting Door Breakdown Data by Application
Industry
Commercial
Residential
Others
Fire Resisting Door Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fire Resisting Door Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Resisting Door Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fire Resisting Door Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fire Timber Doors
1.4.3 Fire Steel Doors
1.4.4 Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors
1.4.5 Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
1.4.6 Other Material Fire Doors
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fire Resisting Door Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Industry
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Residential
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fire Resisting Door Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fire Resisting Door Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fire Resisting Door Production 2014-2025
2.2 Fire Resisting Door Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Fire Resisting Door Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Fire Resisting Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Fire Resisting Door Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Fire Resisting Door Market
2.4 Key Trends for Fire Resisting Door Markets & Products
