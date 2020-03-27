Global Fire Resistant Cotton Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flame retardant cotton is a type of flame retardant fabric that is based on cotton fiber. It is mainly used in protective clothing industry. And it is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Europe and China are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Fire Resistant Cotton market is valued at 2420 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Resistant Cotton volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Resistant Cotton market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Milliken

ITEX

TenCate

Klopman

Mount Vernon Mills

Bulwark

Carrington

SSM Industries

Marina Textil

Arvind

Schuemer

Xinxiang Xinxing

Xinxiang Yulong

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

Xinxiang Jinghong

Xinxiang Yijia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

100% Cotton Product

Blended Cotton Product

Segment by Application

Clothing Industry

Building Industry

Transportation

other

