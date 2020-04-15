Global Fire Rated Windows Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Fire Rated Windows Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fire Rated Windows Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fire Rated Windows can prevent the spread of fire, smoke and radiant heat. Today, fire windows are widely applied in schools, hospitals, and other residential & commercial buildings.
The global Fire Rated Windows market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fire Rated Windows volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Rated Windows market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Assa Abloy
Vetrotech
YKK AP
Rehau Group
Sankyo Tateyama
Lixil
Schuco
IMS Group
Van Dam
Optimum Window
Safti First
Alufire
Promat
Hope’s Windows
Aluflam
Hendry
Fyre-Tec
Golden Glass
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Metal Windows
Wood Windows
Plastic Windows
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
