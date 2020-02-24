GLOBAL FIRE INSURANCE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fire Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Fire Insurance Market:

Executive Summary

In 2018, the global Fire Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fire Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fire Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Nippon Life Insurance

American Intl. Group

Aviva

Assicurazioni Generali

Cardinal Health

State Farm Insurance

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Prudential

Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

Sumitomo Life Insurance

MetLife

Allstate

Aegon

Prudential Financial

New York Life Insurance

Meiji Life Insurance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fire Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fire Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fire Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fire Insurance Market Size

2.2 Fire Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fire Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fire Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fire Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fire Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fire Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fire Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fire Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fire Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fire Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fire Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fire Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 AXA

12.2.1 AXA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AXA Recent Development

12.3 Nippon Life Insurance

12.3.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development

12.4 American Intl. Group

12.4.1 American Intl. Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 American Intl. Group Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 American Intl. Group Recent Development

12.5 Aviva

12.5.1 Aviva Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Aviva Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aviva Recent Development

12.6 Assicurazioni Generali

12.6.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

12.7 Cardinal Health

12.7.1 Cardinal Health Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Cardinal Health Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

12.8 State Farm Insurance

12.8.1 State Farm Insurance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 State Farm Insurance Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 State Farm Insurance Recent Development

12.9 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

12.9.1 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Recent Development

12.10 Munich Re Group

12.10.1 Munich Re Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fire Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Munich Re Group Revenue in Fire Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Munich Re Group Recent Development

12.11 Zurich Financial Services

12.12 Prudential

12.13 Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

12.14 Sumitomo Life Insurance

12.15 MetLife

12.16 Allstate

12.17 Aegon

12.18 Prudential Financial

12.19 New York Life Insurance

12.20 Meiji Life Insurance

Continuous…

