Global Fire Fighting Equipment Market – Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Fuel the Demand

The global fire fighting equipment market is anticipated to exhibit a strong demand in the upcoming years owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Increase in the number of inflammable objects present in one’s home is compelling consumers to increase their knowledge about fire protection equipment. Growing cases of fire emergencies particularly in the residential and commercial areas are favoring the growth of market. Fire fighting equipment includes numerous devices which starts from escape and rescue equipment to fire extinguishers and firefighting gear.

Availability of electricity is considered to be a key reason lifting the global fire fighting equipment market. Growing demand for cheap wiring in emerging nations is considered to catch fire easily, this considered to help the market rise. Fire extinguisher brackets, hydrant wrenches, hydrant valves, escape ladders, fire blankets, fire hoses, wheeled fire extinguishers, and fire extinguisher alarms are the most found fire fighting equipment.

Stringent Government Regulations Fosters Growth in Global Fire Fighting Equipment Market

Significant rise in concerns regarding the safety, renovation conducts, and implementation of building safety codes are prognosticated to help the global fire fighting equipment market reach new heights. Various countries have a set of rules or codes that are meant to be followed before starting construction. For instance, China has the Code of Design for Building Fire Protection and Prevention needs which they need to stick to. Several state agencies have developed various standards while collaborating with municipal agencies, industrial experts, and designers. These are anticipated to boosts the market growth. Aggressive boost in the construction industry has pushed the global fire fighting equipment market in the forward direction. Ongoing construction activities in the developing economies has resulted in the significant uptake of these devices for improving the safety quotient for various structures.

Surge in Loss of Life and Property Due to Fire Accidents Boosts Market Growth

Rapid industrialization has led to the increase in number of causalities caused due to fire accidents. Loss of property and life due to fire accidents is common sight all across the world. To reduce such high number of causality due to fire accidents, people are acknowledge about fire protection equipment and installing them. These factors are foreseen to proliferate demand in global fire fighting equipment market. Apart from these, advancement in technology has further provided a swift ride for the market. Advent of addressable and wireless system which promises to have small response time is likely to contribute to the market growth. Various players in the fire fighting equipment market are focusing on intelligent fire protection equipment which will formulate their brand name and increase their product portfolio. These is anticipated to intensify the competition.

Lack of Awareness Regarding Fire Fighting Equipment to Hamper Market Growth

Apart from several drivers, the market is confronted with several restraints which are likely to deter the market growth. Perception that fire fighting equipment is insignificant is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Absence of awareness regarding the benefits associated with these equipment are likely to create a road block. Lack of rigorous ground level monitoring will further pull down the market.