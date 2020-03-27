Global Fire Blanket Growth Potential 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fire blanket is a safety device designed to extinguish incipient (starting) fires. It consists of a sheet of fire retardant material which is placed over a fire in order to smother it. A fire blanket consists of a piece of fire-resistant fabric (usually woven glass fibre) that can be used to smother a small fire or wrap around a person whose clothing is alight.

A fire blanket is a safety device designed to extinguish incipient (starting) fires. It consists of a sheet of fire retardant material which is placed over a fire in order to smother it. The types of body fire blanket mainly include fiberglass fire blanket, asbestos fire blanket, cotton fire blanket and others.

The fire blanket is not concentrated, the production of top fifteen manufacturers account about 35% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe, In United States, like Kidde Safety, are the leading manufacture in this area. As to Europe, Tyco International becomes the leader of domestic manufactures.

Europe is the largest consumer of fire blanket. In 2015, the consumption of fire blanket is about 24565 K Units in Europe; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 34%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of fire blanket in the Asia region.

The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lays in that the main fire blanket manufactures primarily serves domestic required.

The global Fire Blanket market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Blanket volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Blanket market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

