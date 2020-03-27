Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fire barrier sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Fire barrier sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

Fire barrier sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for fire barrier sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.

Besides, manufacturers of fire barrier sealants have been implementing aggressive advertising, pricing, marketing and distribution strategies so as to augment their volume sales and thereby, increase market penetration. This is expected to boost growth of the fire barrier sealants market in the near future.

The global Fire Barrier Sealant market is valued at 560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 750 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Barrier Sealant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Barrier Sealant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Specified Technologies

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Entc Nuclear Technology

Bai Yun Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

