Global Fintech Market Executive Summary, Overview, Major Technologies, Growth during 2018-2023

This research report titled "Global Fintech Market (2018-2023)" has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Fintech Market during the period 2018 and 2023. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Fintech Market

High usage of mobile devices and technology-based solutions is pushing the demand for financial and banking solutions, which can be accessed through personal devices. Banks and firms are investing heavily in technology-based solutions, competing with contemporary fintech companies. This is the key growth driver for the global fintech market, which will pin its worth at approximately USD 305.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.17% during 2018-2023.

Service segment insights

The various services provided in the fintech sector are regtech, payment/billing, insurtech, money transfer/remittance, mortgage/real estate, and others (lending, capital market, wealth management). Among these segments, the payment/billing services segment is expected to drive major growth in the global market, leading to a revenue generation of USD 207.11 Bn by 2023. This growth can be attributed to contactless cards and the emergence of retail-focused fintech companies looking to expand the use of this functionality by taking it to every corner of commerce. The popularity of payment apps like GoUrl, Cayan, Stripe, and Amazon Pay amongst customers and retailers will further drive the market. Regtech is also expected to grow extensively at a CAGR of 22.05%, after payment/billing. This is mainly due to the advent of new regulations pertaining to Fintech sector.

Technology segment insights

Major technologies involved in the fintech sector are artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptography, biometrics and identity management, cyber-security, and robotic process automation (RPA). Significant growth will be witnessed in areas of AI and blockchain, attracting major investments during the forecast period, 2018-2023. AI interfaces and chatbots have primarily redefined customer service, and its growing popularity will enable AI-oriented fintech market to expand at a CAGR of 21.72% during 2018-2023, followed by blockchain-based fintech companies.

Regional insights

North America is the leading contributor to the global fintech market and is expected to reach USD 80.85 Bn by 2023. However, the pace of growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be the highest, at a CAGR of 43.34% during 2018-2023. The growth can be attributed to an increasing number of start-ups catering to most of the financial areas, including banking, insurance and wealth management. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries. Latin America, on the other hand, is slowly emerging as one of the prominent regions in terms of fintech development, majorly driven by initiatives in Mexico and Brazil.

Companies covered

Robinhood

Ant Financial

Paytm

Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange

Oscar Insurance Corporation

Credit Karma

Kabbage

Atom Bank

Onfido

Uipath

