Global Finite Element Analysis Market Size, Status, Applications, Upcoming Trends, On-going Demand and Forecast 2019-2025

Finite element analysis helps to evaluate the functionality of a given product design before its prototype is produced. It is used in various manufacturing industries for estimation of structural strength and behavior, modeling, simulation, and design optimization.

The automotive industry was the major end-user of FEA software. The automotive industry uses finite element analysis software for the estimation of structural strength and behavior, modeling, simulation, and design optimization. The adoption of FEA enables a reduction in product design time, operational costs, and also lesser marketing time, which, in turn, improves the overall productivity. High R&D investments will also lead to the rise in purchase of FEA software and services; thus, fueling market growth in this industry segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, the Americas will dominate the global market. Much of this growth can be attributed to the exponential increase in the growth of the R&D sector and continuous support from the government since this will attract several product lifecycle management and FEA software companies to start R&D facilities in this region.

In 2018, the global Finite Element Analysis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Finite Element Analysis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Finite Element Analysis development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ansys

CD-adapco

Dassault Systemes

Mentor Graphics

MSC Software

Siemens PLM Software

Altair Engineering

AspenTech

Autodesk

Computational Engineering International

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Flow Science

NEi Software

Numeca International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Modeling

Simulation

Design Optimization

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Modeling

1.4.3 Simulation

1.4.4 Design Optimization

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.5 Industrial Machinery

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Finite Element Analysis Market Size

2.2 Finite Element Analysis Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Finite Element Analysis Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Finite Element Analysis Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Finite Element Analysis Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Finite Element Analysis Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Finite Element Analysis Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Finite Element Analysis Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Finite Element Analysis Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

