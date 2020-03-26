Global Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The fingerprint access control system replaces the traditional key with a finger. When it is used, the finger can be placed on the collection window of the fingerprint collection device to complete the unlocking task. The operation is very simple and avoids other access control systems (traditional mechanical lock, password lock, Identification cards, etc.) may be forged, stolen, forgotten, destroyed, etc.
This report studies the global Fingerprint Access Control Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fingerprint Access Control Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.
The global Fingerprint Access Control Systems market is valued at 1868.19 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2902.76 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2018-2025.
Top Fingerprint Access Control Systems Manufacturers Covered in This report
IDEMIA (Safran Group)
Kaba
BOSCH Security
Johnson Controls
NEC Corporation
HID Global
ZKTeco
DDS
Hitachi
Suprema Inc.
Union Community Co. Ltd
Hwabo
BioLink Solutions
Matrix Systems
SecuGen Corportaion
Market Breakdown by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of World
Market Breakdown by Type:
Optical
Capacitive
Ultrasonic
Thermal
Market Breakdown by Application:
Commercial
Residential
BFSI
Others
