Global Financial Planning Software Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Financial Planning Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.
Financial planning software includes goals-based financial planning software, cash-flow-based financial planning software for financial advisors. The cash-flow-based type is leading the market at present. And the software can be also classified to cloud-based and on-promise type. The cloud-based type is growing faster at present.
Financial planning software is mainly used for two applications: SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business), Large Business, Personal Purpose, etc. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 66.65% of the global total in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Planning Software market will register a 13.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1890 million by 2024, from US$ 990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Planning Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Planning Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Financial Planning Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based Financial Planning Software
On-promise Type Financial Planning Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
SME
Large Enterprise
Personal Purpose
Other Purposes
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PIEtech, Inc.
EMoney Advisor
Advicent
Money Tree
WealthTec
Oltis Software
Advisor Software
Envestnet
InStream Solutions
Wealthcare Capital Management
SunGard WealthStation (FIS)
Advizr
RightCapital
Cheshire Software
Razor Logic Systems
Moneywise Software
Struktur AG
Futurewise Technologies
ESPlanner Inc.
ISoftware Limited
FinPal Pty Ltd
WealthTrace
Sigma Conso
Prevero GmbH (Unit4)
SAP
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
