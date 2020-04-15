Global Financial Payment Cards Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Financial Payment Cards Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Financial Payment Cards Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Financial payment cards are part of a payment system issued by financial institutions, such as a bank, to a customer that enables its owner (the cardholder) to access the funds in the customer’s designated bank accounts, or through a credit account and make payments by electronic funds transfer and access automated teller machines (ATMs).[1] Such cards are known by a variety of names including bank cards, ATM cards, MAC (money access cards), client cards, key cards or cash cards.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CPI Card Group
Gemalto
American Banknote Corporation
IDEMIA
Citigroup Inc.
JPMorgan Chase& Co.
Capital One Financial Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bank Cards
Credit Cards
Debit Cards
Purchasing Cards
Other
Segment by Application
Personal use
Business use
