In this report, the Global Filtration Paper Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Filtration Paper Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-filtration-paper-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019
Filtration Paper (Filter paper) is a semi-permeable paper barrier placed perpendicular to a liquid or air flow. It is used for filtration of solids from liquids or gases. Filter paper is manufactured in different pore sizes so as to retain different sized particles.
The market has long been stable and has recently seen an upturn due to the increased consumption in laboratories and many more industries, and with the increasing price trend of raw Materials, the Filtration Paper companies may increase the price along to keep the profit.
The global Filtration Paper market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Filtration Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Filtration Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
GE Healthcare
Sartorius AG
Ahlstrom
Hahnemühle
Filtros Anoia
Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG
Eisco Labs
Advantec
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Qualitative Filtration Papers
Quantitative Filtration Papers
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage Industry
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
